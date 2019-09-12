Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. (GAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. ( GAB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.14, the dividend yield is 9.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAB was $6.14, representing a -7.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.64 and a 29.26% increase over the 52 week low of $4.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.