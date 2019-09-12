Quantcast

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's Series D Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

By BNK Invest

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 6.00% Series D Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $26.73 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.25% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GDV.PRD was trading at a 9.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.61% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRD shares, versus GDV:

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 6.00% Series D Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 6.00% Series D Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRD) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.5%.

