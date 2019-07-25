Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF ( FXI ), where 5,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.9% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF ( SHE
), which lost 1,400,000 of its units, representing a 26.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SHE, in morning trading today Visa ( V
) is off about 0.8%, and Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC
) is higher by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: FXI, SHE: Big ETF Outflows