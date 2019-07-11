FXI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.98, changing hands as low as $41.87 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.845 per share, with $45.96 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.00.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »