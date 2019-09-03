FXH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.71, changing hands as low as $74.34 per share. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXH's low point in its 52 week range is $63.8401 per share, with $85.3074 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.69.
