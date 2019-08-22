Quantcast

FX move sideways, PFNonwovens drops after poor Q2

By Reuters

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies moved sideways on Thursday as markets looked for clarity over the U.S. interest rate outlook, while shares in Czech artificial textile maker PFNonwovens fell to a 4-1/2-year low after a poor second quarter.

PFNonwoven shares were the biggest mover in Prague, losing more than 3% to underperform a 0.4% gain in the Prague index after the company posted a 74% fall in second-quarter net profit and said full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would likely fall on the low end of its guidance.

Regional currency markets lacked direction in morning trade ahead of a Friday meeting of officials from central banks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

On Wednesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates, but united in wanting to signal they were not on a preset path to more easing.

"If Powell cannot fulfil the market's ambitious expectations, central European currencies including the crown will again come under pressure at the end of the week," CSOB analysts said.

The Hungarian forint hovered around the 327.5 per euro mark, a key level, which has so far prevented further weakening in the region's worst-performing currency, which has lost nearly 2% of its value versus the euro this year.

David Nemeth, an economist at K&H Bank in Hungary, said if market pessimism strengthened in the next days, the forint could approach levels around the 330 mark, within a whisker of its all-time-lows.

"For now, however, there are no apparent reasons for the forint to trade beyond the 330 level for a sustained period," Nemeth said in a note.

The National Bank of Hungary meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates.

Last month the NBH left rates unchanged and affirmed its accommodative stance, saying data since its June policy meeting confirmed its view of an expected decline in inflation from the end of this year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0958 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.7950

25.8070

+0.05%

-0.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

327.5000

327.4900

-0.00%

-1.96%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.3560

4.3509

-0.12%

-1.52%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7250

4.7220

-0.06%

-1.50%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3825

7.3813

-0.02%

+0.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.6800

117.8100

+0.11%

+0.53%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1042.50

1037.9800

+0.44%

+5.67%

.BUX

Budapest

39778.11

39648.21

+0.33%

+1.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2109.20

2105.88

+0.16%

-7.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

9129.64

9144.33

-0.16%

+23.65%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

864.47

863.18

+0.15%

+7.49%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1880.32

1881.46

-0.06%

+7.52%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

751.98

752.80

-0.11%

-1.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

578.82

579.56

-0.13%

-2.63%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.0970

0.0220

+197bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

0.7850

0.0060

+169bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.0320

0.0190

+169bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5390

-0.0220

+242bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.7720

0.0330

+267bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.0210

0.0710

+268bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.09

1.87

1.69

2.14

Hungary

0.32

0.33

0.34

0.27

Poland

1.73

1.66

1.60

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

    Earnings Calendar