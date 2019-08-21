Quantcast

FX mixed ahead of central bankers' US meeting, Czech bonds ease

BUCHAREST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed in thin volumes on Wednesday, mirroring the euro ahead of a key central bankers meeting in Wyoming on Friday, with the crown leading regional losses and Czech bond yields edging up for a fourth day running.

Recovering from multi-year lows, Czech yields, the region's lowest, were quoted at 1.017% by 0850 GMT, up 2.5 basis points on the day for the benchmark 10-year bond.

"The crown continues to faithfully copy global market moods," CSOB analysts said in a note, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's latest China trade dispute comments, general uncertainty in the run-up to Friday's Jackson Hole meeting and a fall of Italy's government as the main drivers of sentiment.

During a White House visit by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, Trump said the current U.S. standoff with China over trade was necessary, adding that China still wants to make a deal: "Somebody had to take China on."

Officials from major central banks will gather at Jackson Hole in Wyoming with markets focused on a scheduled speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

His comments are of particular interest after last week's inversion of the U.S. yield curve - widely regarded as a signal of recession - boosted expectations the Fed would lower interest rates at its September policy meeting.

The Czech central bank has paused a two-year tightening cycle since May and left the direction of its next move open.

Central European bond yields have dropped steadily since May as the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve turned dovish in the face of slowing global trade.

By 0900 GMT the crown eased 0.1% to 25.8 against the euro, while Romania's leu traded at 4.728. The Polish zloty firmed 0.2% on the day to trade at 4.3504 and Hungary's forint was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.8000

25.7830

-0.07%

-0.36%

Hungary forint

327.4000

327.5400

+0.04%

-1.93%

Polish zloty

4.3528

4.3615

+0.20%

-1.45%

Romanian leu

4.7283

4.7268

-0.03%

-1.57%

Croatian kuna

7.3835

7.3823

-0.02%

+0.36%

Serbian dinar

117.6700

117.6800

+0.01%

+0.54%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1039.93

1033.7400

+0.60%

+5.41%

Budapest

39778.20

40005.90

-0.57%

+1.63%

Warsaw

2112.65

2110.11

+0.12%

-7.20%

Bucharest

9090.35

9060.27

+0.33%

+23.11%

Ljubljana

863.67

866.50

-0.33%

+7.39%

Zagreb

1875.58

1875.95

-0.02%

+7.25%

Belgrade

751.57

752.42

-0.11%

-1.33%

Sofia

579.65

575.65

+0.69%

-2.49%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.1450

0.0150

+204bps

+1bps

5-year

0.7760

0.0160

+169bps

+0bps

10-year

1.0050

0.0120

+166bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

1.5140

0.0030

+241bps

-1bps

5-year

1.7200

0.0580

+263bps

+4bps

10-year

1.9300

0.0820

+259bps

+5bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.08

1.84

1.66

2.14

Hungary

0.31

0.32

0.33

0.26

Poland

1.72

1.65

1.59

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





