Quantcast

FX in holding pattern, stocks mixed ahead of U.S. payrolls

By Reuters

Reuters


WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Central European assets were little changed on Friday, with local economic data failing to move markets as investors' attention turned to a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.

Markets got a boost in recent days after the United States and China scheduled trade talks and the ADP National Employment Report in the United States showed private payrolls surging by 195,000 jobs this month after rising by 142,000 in July. That bolstered the chances of a strong reading of the U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report, due out on Friday.

"Strong print of the ADP report makes the positive surprise in NFP more likely," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

The region's main currencies mostly ticked less than 0.1%weaker, hovering in recent trading ranges, with the zloty bid at 4.339 against the euro, the Czech crown at 25.835 and the Hungarian forint at 329.95.

Stocks were mixed, with Poland's WIG 20 index rising 0.5%, while in Prague the PX index fell 0.64% and in Budapest shares were down 0.3%

The region's assets have largely failed to benefit from some strong domestic economic data recently as investors warily eye risks coming from global trade tensions, a sputtering German economy and risks of a disorderly British exit from the European Union.

Czech working day adjusted industrial output rose by a lower-than-expected 0.1% year-on-year in July, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

"(This) can still be viewed as a relatively positive number given the risks and compared with the manufacturing data in Germany," Erste Group Bank/Ceska Sporitelna economist Jiri Polansky wrote in a note.

In Hungary, industrial output jumped by an annual 12% in July based on preliminary unadjusted data, after a 1.4% drop in June.

"According to preliminary data, the surprisingly strong industrial performance is due to car manufacturing, while other important sectors depicted below-average growth rate," Peter Virovacz Senior Economist at ING in Hungary said in a note.

Polish 10-year bond yields rose 1 basis point to 2.007%, while in the Czech Republic 10-year yields fell 7 basis points to 1.138 after rising sharply on Thursday.

Poland sold bonds worth 5.7 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) on Thursday at a switch tender, and announced that it had already covered about 20% of its 2020 borrowing needs.

"The Ministry of Finance can talk about luck, because at the switch auction (it) managed to place treasury papers before the strongest sell-off hit in the second part of the session," PKO Bank Polski analysts said in a note.

"In the coming days, the sell-off of bonds may continue... In the 10-year sector, a clearer and more durable break of psychological resistance at 2% is very likely."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1146 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.8350

25.8300

-0.02%

-0.50%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

329.9500

329.6900

-0.08%

-2.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.3392

4.3367

-0.06%

-1.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7339

4.7303

-0.08%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.4025

7.4033

+0.01%

+0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.5000

117.5400

+0.03%

+0.68%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1032.79

1040.2800

-0.72%

+4.69%

.BUX

Budapest

40062.67

40180.90

-0.29%

+2.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2114.88

2106.89

+0.38%

-7.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

9247.52

9251.48

-0.04%

+25.24%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

846.99

849.49

-0.29%

+5.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1861.23

1865.86

-0.25%

+6.43%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

749.86

746.85

+0.40%

-1.55%

.SOFIX

Sofia

574.17

574.17

+0.00%

-3.41%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.2160

0.0300

+207bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

0.9490

0.0260

+183bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.1850

-0.0270

+179bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5860

0.0230

+244bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.8090

0.0080

+269bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.0300

0.0340

+263bps

+4bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.10

1.98

1.83

2.14

Hungary

0.30

0.32

0.37

0.24

Poland

1.74

1.72

1.69

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 3.9347 zlotys)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?