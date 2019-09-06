FX in holding pattern, stocks mixed ahead of U.S. payrolls

Reuters





WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Central European assets were little changed on Friday, with local economic data failing to move markets as investors' attention turned to a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.

Markets got a boost in recent days after the United States and China scheduled trade talks and the ADP National Employment Report in the United States showed private payrolls surging by 195,000 jobs this month after rising by 142,000 in July. That bolstered the chances of a strong reading of the U.S. non-farm payrolls (NFP) report, due out on Friday.

"Strong print of the ADP report makes the positive surprise in NFP more likely," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

The region's main currencies mostly ticked less than 0.1%weaker, hovering in recent trading ranges, with the zloty bid at 4.339 against the euro, the Czech crown at 25.835 and the Hungarian forint at 329.95.

Stocks were mixed, with Poland's WIG 20 index rising 0.5%, while in Prague the PX index fell 0.64% and in Budapest shares were down 0.3%

The region's assets have largely failed to benefit from some strong domestic economic data recently as investors warily eye risks coming from global trade tensions, a sputtering German economy and risks of a disorderly British exit from the European Union.

Czech working day adjusted industrial output rose by a lower-than-expected 0.1% year-on-year in July, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

"(This) can still be viewed as a relatively positive number given the risks and compared with the manufacturing data in Germany," Erste Group Bank/Ceska Sporitelna economist Jiri Polansky wrote in a note.

In Hungary, industrial output jumped by an annual 12% in July based on preliminary unadjusted data, after a 1.4% drop in June.

"According to preliminary data, the surprisingly strong industrial performance is due to car manufacturing, while other important sectors depicted below-average growth rate," Peter Virovacz Senior Economist at ING in Hungary said in a note.

Polish 10-year bond yields rose 1 basis point to 2.007%, while in the Czech Republic 10-year yields fell 7 basis points to 1.138 after rising sharply on Thursday.

Poland sold bonds worth 5.7 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) on Thursday at a switch tender, and announced that it had already covered about 20% of its 2020 borrowing needs.

"The Ministry of Finance can talk about luck, because at the switch auction (it) managed to place treasury papers before the strongest sell-off hit in the second part of the session," PKO Bank Polski analysts said in a note.

"In the coming days, the sell-off of bonds may continue... In the 10-year sector, a clearer and more durable break of psychological resistance at 2% is very likely."

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1146 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.8350 25.8300 -0.02% -0.50% EURHUF= Hungary forint 329.9500 329.6900 -0.08% -2.69% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.3392 4.3367 -0.06% -1.14% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7339 4.7303 -0.08% -1.69% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4025 7.4033 +0.01% +0.10% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.5000 117.5400 +0.03% +0.68% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1032.79 1040.2800 -0.72% +4.69% .BUX Budapest 40062.67 40180.90 -0.29% +2.36% .WIG20 Warsaw 2114.88 2106.89 +0.38% -7.10% .BETI Bucharest 9247.52 9251.48 -0.04% +25.24% .SBITOP Ljubljana 846.99 849.49 -0.29% +5.31% .CRBEX Zagreb 1861.23 1865.86 -0.25% +6.43% .BELEX15 Belgrade 749.86 746.85 +0.40% -1.55% .SOFIX Sofia 574.17 574.17 +0.00% -3.41% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.2160 0.0300 +207bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 0.9490 0.0260 +183bps +3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.1850 -0.0270 +179bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5860 0.0230 +244bps +2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.8090 0.0080 +269bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 2.0300 0.0340 +263bps +4bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.10 1.98 1.83 2.14 Hungary 0.30 0.32 0.37 0.24 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.69 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

($1 = 3.9347 zlotys)