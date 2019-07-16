FWRD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.40, changing hands as high as $61.48 per share. Forward Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FWRD's low point in its 52 week range is $51.54 per share, with $72.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $61.20.
