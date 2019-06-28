Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ( FVD ), which added 7,000,000 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in morning trading today Intelsat ( I ) is down about 0.5%, and Deere & Company ( DE ) is up by about 1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ( BOIL
), which added 650,000 units, for a 36.6% increase in outstanding units.
VIDEO: FVD, BOIL: Big ETF Inflows