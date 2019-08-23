Quantcast

Futures turn sharply lower after China threatens tariffs on U.S. goods

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures fell sharply on Friday after China said it would impose tariffs on about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

At 8:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 110 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.75 points, or 0.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 50.25 points, or 0.65%.

