Futures turn positive after Fed chief Powell's remarks

By Reuters

Reuters


July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was ready to "act as appropriate" to sustain a decade-long expansion, bolstering expectations of an interest rate cut later this month.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.41%.

Minutes before the release of his comments, Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.15%.





