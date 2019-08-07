Quantcast

Futures turn lower as investors flock to bonds, gold

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures turned lower on Wednesday after investors flocked to safe-haven gold and U.S. government bonds amid worries over the escalation in U.S.-China trade war denting global growth.

At 8:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 167 points, or 0.64%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.5 points, or 0.57% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 42.75 points, or 0.57%.

