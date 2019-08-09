Futures slip after Wall Street's best day in two months

Reuters





By Medha Singh

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures slipped on Friday, a day after Wall Street roared back to record its biggest one-day rise in two months, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions and political turmoil in Britain and Italy.

Despite a turbulent week that started with the three main indexes having their worst one-day percentage fall of 2019 on renewed trade war fears, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed to hold onto small gains as bargain hunters picked up beaten down stocks.

The latest concern was a report that Washington was delaying a decision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies and China's telecom equipment maker Huawei again, pressuring chipmakers and other tariff sensitive stocks.

Micron Technology , Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp fell between 1% and 2% in premarket trading, while Apple Inc slid 0.9%.

European shares were sharply lower as Italy's ruling League party Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini declared the governing coalition to be unworkable, while a report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing to hold an election in the days after "October 31 Brexit deadline".

At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 137 points, or 0.52%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.58% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 61.25 points, or 0.79%.

Investors looking for safety in turbulent times helped the defensive sectors, with consumer staples , utilities and real estate indexes outperforming the broader S&P 500 this week.

Following a near 12% jump on Thursday, Symantec Corp gained 2.5% after chipmaker Broadcom Inc confirmed it would buy the antivirus software maker's enterprise security unit for $10.7 billion in cash.

Nektar Therapeutics shares plunged 34.1% after the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with its experimental cancer drug bempeg.

