Futures rise as Trump says he spoke with Apple CEO on tariffs

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday after President Donald Trump said he had discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 0.38% with volume at 13,786 contracts.

