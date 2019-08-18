Quantcast

Futures rise as Trump says he spoke with Apple CEO on tariffs

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday after President Donald Trump said he had discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 0.38% with volume at 13,786 contracts.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday after President Donald Trump said he had discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were last up 0.38% with volume at 13,786 contracts.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Taxes , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar