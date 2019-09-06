Quantcast

Futures pare gains after August jobs data

By Reuters

Reuters


Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after data showed domestic job growth slowed more than expected in August, but strong wage gains should keep the economy expanding moderately amid rising threats from trade tensions.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 85 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.21%.

Ahead of the release of the data, Dow e-minis were up 111 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.28%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


