Quantcast

Futures lower on recession worries

By Reuters

Reuters


By Akanksha Rana

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The U.S. yield curve inverted on Tuesday to levels not seen since 2007, triggering a selloff on Wall Street. US/

The recent bout of selling has dragged the benchmark S&P 500 5.5% away from a record high hit in late July.

Markets have been roiled by persistent trade tensions after Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. companies to look at alternatives to doing business with China.

Investors are also awaiting the release of the government's closely watched monthly jobs report and manufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest rate cuts.

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 65 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.5 points, or 0.27%.

Among other stocks, Tiffany & Co rose 3% after the luxury retailer beat quarterly profit estimates as it cut marketing spending.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co jumped 4.3% after it beat profit estimates and raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast.

Autodesk Inc's slumped 12.2% after the AutoCAD software maker cut its full-year earnings forecast.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: ADSK ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar