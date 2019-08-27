Futures little changed over U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty

Reuters





Aug 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Tuesday, as uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute kept investors on edge and drove inflows into safer assets.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.38% to 16,098.79 on Monday.

Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, benefiting from lower provisioning for credit losses and strength in its international banking business.

Bank of Montreal reported a third-quarter profit below market expectations, hurt by higher loan loss provisions.

Canada's ruling Liberals will promise to help cut cell phone and internet bills in an upcoming election campaign amid widespread complaints about the cost of wireless communications, party sources said.

Cargojet Inc : Cormark raises price target to C$120 from C$105

Intact Financial Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$138 from C$134

Whitecap Resources Inc : Scotiabank cuts price target to C$7.25 from C$7.75

Gold futures : $1530.3; +0.2% GOL/

US crude : $54.23; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude : $59.27; +0.97% O/R

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for June: Prior 0.1%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for June: Prior 5.0%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for June: Prior 275.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for June: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for June: Prior 0.6%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for June: Prior 2.4%

1000 Consumer Confidence for August: Expected 129.5; Prior 135.7

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for August: Prior -12

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for August: Prior 11

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for August: Prior -13

1030 (approx.) Texas Service Sector Outlook for August: Prior 4.7

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Services Revenues for August: Prior 20.9

