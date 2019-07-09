Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout

Reuters





By Medha Singh

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday as investors worried over a hit to earnings from the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and receding hopes of a sharp rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

In the latest indication of the U.S.-China trade dispute hurting businesses, German chemicals giant BASF warned of a 30% fall in adjusted annual profit.

China-exposed stocks slipped, with Boeing Co , the single largest U.S. exporter to China, dipping 0.2% ahead of release of its orders and deliveries for the second quarter. Caterpillar Inc fell 0.4%.

Chipmakers, including Micron Technology Inc , Broadcom Inc and Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp were down between 0.6% and 1%.

Stocks have retreated from their recent highs since a robust June jobs report on Friday tempered expectations of an aggressive 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its July policy meeting.

The market forecast a 75% chance of a 25-basis-point cut, and a 25% chance of a 50-basis-point cut a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. In premarket trade, the chances were 95% and 5%, respectively.

Focus this week will be on the Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarks at his two-day testimony before the Congress, starting Wednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's June policy meeting minutes.

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 95 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 38.5 points, or 0.49%.

Banking stocks will be watched on Tuesday as the Fed conducts a conference to discuss the effectiveness of its stress tests for large lenders, as the U.S. central bank considers changes to its critical post financial crisis tool.

PepsiCo Inc rose 1.1% after the beverage maker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, benefiting from demand for its sodas and Lays chips, as well as its sparkling waters.

Second-quarter earnings is expected to start in earnest next week with Citigroup kicking off results for big U.S. lenders on Monday and FANG-member Netflix Inc scheduled to report later in the week.

Profits at S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.1% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

