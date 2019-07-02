Futures dip after rally as trade talk euphoria fades

Reuters





By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record high, as optimism over progress in U.S.-China trade talks subsided and a fresh threat of tariffs on Europe kept investors on edge.

Adding to the downbeat mood was a clutch of discouraging manufacturing surveys in the past 24 hours from around the world that once again stoked fears of a global economic slowdown.

Washington threatened to slap tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods, ratcheting up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

With EU-U.S. trade tensions resurfacing, the way the U.S.-China trade dispute is being solved gives some guidance on how the United States is dealing with other trading partners, said Florian Hense, an economist at Berenberg in London.

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 32 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15.25 points, or 0.2%.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes posted their best June performance in decades, on hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to preserve a decade-long U.S. expansion, after a breakdown in trade talks sent markets into a tailspin in May.

Market participants still expect a rate cut by the Fed of at least a quarter of a percentage point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, despite the latest developments in trade talks.

Among stocks, Western Digital Corp fell 3% in premarket trading after Benchmark cut its rating on the hard-disk drive maker's stock to "sell."

Coty Inc dropped 2.5% as multiple brokerages cut price targets on the cosmetics maker's shares, a day after the company said it would restructure and write down about $3 billion in value of brands acquired from Procter & Gamble Co .

