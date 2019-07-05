Futures add to losses after June jobs report

Reuters





July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to losses slightly on Friday after data showed a stronger-than-expected job growth in June, but moderate wage gains could still encourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, the most in five months, the government said, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 160,000.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 72 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 36.75 points, or 0.47%.