Future Land bonds tumble on chairman's detention

HONG KONG, July 4 (IFR) - Future Land Development Holdings said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday that its chairman Wang Zhenhua is being held in criminal custody by the Shanghai police for "personal reasons" and has been removed from his position.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese real estate company said the board did not believe the detention was related to the operations of the group, which remained normal.

As Wang was currently unable to perform his duties as chairman, the board resolved to remove him with immediate effect, the filing said. Wang Xiaosong, a non-executive director of the company and the son of Wang Zhenhua, has been appointed chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Future Land's shares continued to slump today and closed down 10.6% at HK$7.19.

The US dollar bonds of Future Land and its Shanghai-listed unit Seazen Holdings were down by 3 points at the short end and 6-7 points at the long end yesterday. They continued to trade weak this morning but later drifted higher at the short end while slipping a little further at the long end.

Future Land's 7.5% 2021s priced in January were quoted at 96.75/97.95 while its 6.15% 2023s, priced in April, were quoted at 90.375/91.625in the afternoon, according to Tradeweb. Seazen's 6.75% 2022s priced in May were quoted at 93.083/94.50.

Research firm Lucror Analytics said the development raised questions over the company's corporate governance and operations, and to some extent its access to funding.

It changed its recommendations on the company's US dollar bonds to "not recommended" from "hold".

Wang Zhenhua is Future Land's controlling shareholder with a 71% stake.

Nomura's trading desk said change of control put options for the two companies' onshore and offshore bonds should not be triggered for now in its opinion.

However, it said that there is still a lot of uncertainty as to how the situation will evolve and how long this will drag on.

"If we assume that he [Wang Xiaosong] will be the new chairman going forward, there may be doubts among banks, equity and bond investors if he, at the age of 32, could lead such a sizeable company against the backdrop of an industry downturn," it wrote.

On the other hand, even if Wang Zhenhua eventually resumes his position, it is also uncertain whether the banks and investors will provide the same level of support to the group as before, it said.

"This may potentially lead to a scale-back of the company's business, higher cost of funding and/or a rating/rating outlook downgrade, in our view," it wrote.