FUN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.96, changing hands as high as $52.08 per share. Cedar Fair LP shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUN's low point in its 52 week range is $45.58 per share, with $56.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.58.
