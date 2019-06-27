Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Fulton Financial Corporation ( FULT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FULT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.78, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FULT was $15.78, representing a -14.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.45 and a 9.74% increase over the 52 week low of $14.38.

FULT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FULT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports FULT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.8%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FULT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.