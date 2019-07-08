FULT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.40, changing hands as low as $16.18 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FULT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.38 per share, with $18.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.34.
