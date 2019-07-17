Fulcrum Therapeutics prices IPO at $16, the low end of the range

Fulcrum Therapeutics, which is developing small molecule therapies based on gene regulation for rare diseases, raised $72 million by offering 4.5 million shares at $16, the low end of the range of $16 to $18. Fulcrum Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FULC. Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and SVB Leerink acted as lead managers on the deal.
