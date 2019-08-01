FUL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.39, changing hands as low as $46.14 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $39.22 per share, with $59.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.17.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »