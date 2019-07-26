FUJHY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd (Symbol: FUJHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.06, changing hands as low as $12.01 per share. Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUJHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FUJHY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.25 per share, with $15.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.01.
