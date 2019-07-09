FuelCell (FCEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

FuelCell Energy Inc . FCEL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Jul 11. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.88%.





Let's see how things are shaping up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.During the quarter, FuelCell commissioned the world's most advanced and flexible solid oxide fuel cell project in Pittsburgh, PA. Commissioning of this power plant is a major step forward in the commercialization of its solid oxide platform. This paves way for further growth of this clean energy source.During the quarter, the company announced a project at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton, CT. The clean fuel cell project could assist the company to receive similar contracts from other military bases.A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. However, FuelCell does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see

Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank : FuelCell currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company's favorable Zacks Rank, when combined with the 0.00% ESP, lowers the possibility of an earnings beat.



However, we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing a negative estimate revision momentum.



