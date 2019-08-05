FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $0.34, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 53.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.15, up 52.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.65 million, up 37.49% from the year-ago period.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.62 per share and revenue of $68.40 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.72% and -23.52%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.