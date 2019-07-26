FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $0.38 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 99.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.65 million, up 37.49% from the year-ago period.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.62 per share and revenue of $68.40 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.72% and -23.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.