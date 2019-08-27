FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $0.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 9.72% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.15% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.15, up 52.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.65 million, up 37.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.62 per share and revenue of $68.40 million. These totals would mark changes of +40.72% and -23.52%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.