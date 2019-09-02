Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE weathers trade fears as weaker pound boosts exporters



* FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Exporters boost blue-chip index

* M&S slips as Goldman Sachs bearish on stock (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates share prices)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 shrugged off the impactof the latest U.S.-China tariffs on Monday as AstraZeneca gainedand exporter stocks rose after sterling slipped on the prospectof an election against the backdrop of Brexit.

The main index .FTSE gained 0.9%, boosted by a 2% rise inAstraZeneca AZN.L after separate trials showed its drugshelped patients with cardiovascular conditions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25S05Wurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25S05V

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.3% by 0815 GMT, thoughtrading volumes on both UK indexes were thin due to a U.S.market holiday.

Shares of companies that book a major chunk of theirearnings in U.S. dollars such as DiageoDGE.L , Unilever ULVR.L and tobacco firm BAT BATS.L advanced as dealers soldoff the pound ahead of a showdown this week between thegovernment and the lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to purge anylawmaker in his party who votes against the government onBrexit, as he looks to make good on his promise of deliveringBrexit on Oct.31, with or without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0OC

"If the rebels and 'Remainers' want to stop the no-dealBrexit, then this is the time," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilsonsaid.

The latest volley of tariffs between Washington and Beijingwas also spurring some defensive buying, according to Wilson.

Escalating worries over global trade and a looming recessionweighed on the FTSE 100 in August, as it recorded its sharpestmonthly fall since October. Meanwhile, fears of a no-deal Brexithad led the mid-caps to their first monthly fall since May.

"Gains may be fragile," Wilson said of the FTSE 100's riseon Monday. "After a rough August though, traders should buckleup for more volatility in September."

Heavyweight miners Rio Tinto RIO.L and GlencoreGLEN.L rose after China's pledge to support its economy supported ironore prices and nickel prices rose on Indonesia's move toexpedite ore exports ban. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T0U6urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T10D

On a low-key day for corporate news, Marks & SpencerMKS.L shed 1.2% after Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage on the stockwith a 'sell' rating, saying recent trading patterns in theretailer "continued to be disappointing". (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))