UPDATE 1-FTSE tracks global recovery; miners, Hargreaves lead



* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Markets attempt recovery after recent sell-off on tradeworries

* Hargreaves up after FY results

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mining stocks led gains on London's mainindex on Thursday after a round of Chinese data soothed someglobal growth fears and nickel prices jumped amid supplyworries, while Hargreaves Lansdown advanced after strong annualresults.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE , which has fallen almost 5% since President Donald Trump said he would slap tariffs on moreChinese imports last week, recovered for the second sessionrunning and inched 0.2% higher.

The more domestically focused midcap index .FTMC rose 0.5%by 0743 GMT, as the pound clawed back some of its recent lossesthat were spurred by worries over a no-deal Brexit.

"For this rebound to gain further momentum, we would need tosee evidence of a softening of the rhetoric around trade, and awillingness on the part of both parties to dial back theircurrent positions," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves LansdownHRGV.L , whose sharestook a beating in June as nearly a quarter of its clients wereexposed to Neil Woodford's suspended fund, advanced nearly 6%after a forecast-beating rise in full-year assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2541XA

"We think Hargreaves Lansdown has likely successfullydefended its reputation with consumers," Jefferies analystswrote.

Mining stocks .FTNMX1770 , which have been hit byU.S.-China trade tensions, snapped seven straight days of lossesas nickel prices jumped amid worries that major supplierIndonesia could soon ban ore exports.

Gains in the blue-chip index were kept in check by a 5.5%drop in telecom giant BT BT.L and a near 3% fall in Lloyds LLOY.L , Britain's biggest mortgage lender, as the stockstraded ex-dividend.

On the mid-cap index, motor insurer Hastings HSTG.L slid5.8% to an eight-month low after its first-half profit missedmarket expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25421P (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

