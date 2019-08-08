FTSE tracks global recovery; Hargreaves gains

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.6%

* Markets attempt recovery after recent sell-off on tradeworries

Aug 8 (Reuters) - London's main index recovered for thesecond session running on Thursday as global markets wereboosted by a round of Chinese data that soothed some of thegrowth fears, which had afflicted trading in the past week.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves LansdownHRGV.L , whose sharestook a beating in June as nearly a quarter of its clients wereexposed to Neil Woodford's suspended fund, advanced nearly 4%after a forecast-beating rise in full-year assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2541XA

The FTSE 100 .FTSE , which has fallen almost 5% since President Donald Trump said he would slap tariffs on moreChinese imports last week, climbed 0.3% by 0715 GMT. The moredomestically-focused midcap index .FTMC rose 0.6%.

