Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-FTSE stock trading starts after technical fault delays open



(Correcting to show trading normally starts at 0700 GMT, not0800 GMT)

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Stock trading on the London StockExchange's LSE.L major stock indexes started at 0840 GMT onFriday, after a technical glitch delayed the start of trading onthe FTSE 100 .FTSE and midcap .FTMC markets.

Trading normally starts at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter) ((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; ReutersMessaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

CORRECTED-FTSE stock trading starts after technical fault delays open



(Correcting to show trading normally starts at 0700 GMT, not0800 GMT)

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Stock trading on the London StockExchange's LSE.L major stock indexes started at 0840 GMT onFriday, after a technical glitch delayed the start of trading onthe FTSE 100 .FTSE and midcap .FTMC markets.

Trading normally starts at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter) ((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; ReutersMessaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))