FTSE rebounds ahead of Powell speech; Entertainment One soars

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.7%

* Banks, miners top boosts, all eyes on Powell

* London markets will be shut on Aug. 26

Aug 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Fridayahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell'smuch-anticipated speech, while Peppa Pig owner Entertainment Onerose to a life high after agreeing to be bought by U.S. toymaker Hasbro.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6% by 0714 GMT, but was still ontrack for its worst month in four years, while the mid-caps .FTMC , which had benefited from the recent strength in pound,were up 0.7%.

Markets are expecting a clearer picture from Powell's speechat 1400 GMT on future rate cuts, especially after shares fell inthe previous session as the Fed's latest minutes showed a deeplydivided view on future monetary policy and a rally in the poundhit exporter stocks.

Entertainment OneETO.L surged 29.1% to 569 pence after adeal with HasbroHAS.O for about $4 billion in cash, or 560pence a share. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1I6 News of the deal lifted shares inbroadcaster ITV ITV.L by 2.4% to the top of the FTSE 100.

Woodford Patient Capital TrustWPCT.L , however, sank 9% toan all-time low after Link Fund, responsible for valuing thecompany's portfolio, said it would lower the value of Woodford'sstake in IH Holdings, which would hit its total net asset value. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

