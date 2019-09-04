Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE jumps on optimism over Brexit, Hong Kong unrest



* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 0.7%

* Financials, Burberry lead gains for main bourse

* Homebuilder Barratt falls after results

* Avast slumps after No. 2 shareholder dumps stake (Adds company news items, analyst comment, updates share moves)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Sept 4 (Reuters) - London's main index vaulted to aone-month high on Wednesday, as Asia-exposed stocks surged aftera report indicated the Hong Kong protests could end, while UKbanks rose following parliament's success in taking steps toavert a no-deal Brexit.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was up 0.8% and the midcap index .FTMC rose 0.7% by 0753 GMT, after falling in the previoussession amid growing possibilities of a snap election in Britainthat would bring new risks to Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority inparliament on Tuesday and lawmakers defeated him in a bid toprevent a no-deal Brexit. That prompted Johnson to announce thathe would push for a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

"An election has to happen sooner or later - surely it isbetter to happen now?," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Asia-focussed banks Prudential PRU.L and HSBCHSBA.L advanced 7% and 2%, respectively, while UK's so-called "bigbanks", such as Lloyds LLOY.L and RBS RBS.L also rose onhopes that a no-deal Brexit could yet be prevented.

An index of banks .FTNMX8350 surged 2% as a result,heading for its biggest one-day gain since January.

A Brexit delay vote is set for later in the day.

Meanwhile, adding to investor enthusiasm was a report HongKong's leader would announce the formal withdrawal of a proposedextradition bill that is at the centre of months of protestsdrove luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L 4% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1FO

The main FTSE 100 bourse had suffered its worst monthly fallthis year in August when markets witnessed sharp escalations inthe Sino-U.S. trade tussle and an inversion of U.S. Treasurybond yields, which had raised fears of a recession.

Among a handful of losers was Barratt BDEV.L , Britain'sbiggest housebuilder, after it warned that volume would growtowards the lower end of its target range in the current year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1HR

Avast AVST.L tumbled 5% to the bottom of the FTSE 250after second-biggest shareholder dissolved its stake in thecybersecurity company, while small-cap specialist pensionprovider Just GroupJUSTJ.L slumped 10.1% after postingresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1O1

QUIZ PlcQUIZ.L slumped 14% after the retailer said thenumber of shoppers coming into its fast-fashion stores hadfallen this year. The stock is set for its steepest one-day dropsince June when the company's annual results showed pretaxprofit had collapsed from a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1KZ

Marks & SpencerMKS.L , meanwhile, added 3%. The stock hasdipped this week ahead of its possible relegation from the FTSE100. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U541

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FTSE indexes vs European & U.S. peers since UK voted to leave EU https://tmsnrt.rs/2PJW7Co ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Bernard Orr) (( muvija.m@tr.com ; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))