FTSE jumps on hopes Hong Kong unrest could end

* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Financials, Burberry lead gains for main bourse

* Pension provider Just Group falls on results

Sept 4 (Reuters) - London's main index recovered onWednesday, as a report indicating possible resolution to theHong Kong protests lifted Asia-exposed stocks, while traderspondered a Brexit delay vote after Prime Minister Boris Johnsonlost majority in parliament.

The FTSE index .FTSE was up 0.6% and the midcap index .FTMC edged 0.5% higher by 0713 GMT, after falling in theprevious session amid growing possibilities of a snap electionin Britain that would bring new risks to Brexit.

Lawmakers defeated Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bidto prevent a no-deal Brexit, prompting him to announce that hewould push for a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

Shares in Asia-focussed stocks including HSBCHSBA.L andluxury brand Burberry BRBY.L rose about 2% following a reportthat said Hong Kong's leader would announce the formalwithdrawal of a proposed extradition bill that is at the centreof months of protests. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1FO

Avast AVST.L tumbled 5% to the bottom of the FTSE 250after its second-biggest shareholder dissolved its entire stakein the cybersecurity company, while small-cap specialist pensionprovider Just GroupJUSTJ.L slumped 10.1% after postingresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1O1 (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Bernard Orr) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

