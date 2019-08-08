FTSE jumps amid soothing China nerves; miners, Hargreaves lead

Shutterstock photo

* FTSE 100 up 1.2%, FTSE 250 up 1%

* Markets gain after recent sell-off on trade worries

* Hargreaves up after FY results

* Burford Capital jumps on buyback plans (Adds news items, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mining stocks thrust London's main indexhigher on Thursday after a round of Chinese data dissipated someglobal growth fears and nickel prices hit a 16-month high amidsupply worries, while Hargreaves Lansdown advanced after strongannual results.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE , which fell almost 5% in the days afterPresident Donald Trump said he would slap tariffs on moreChinese imports last week, recovered for the second sessionrunning and surged 1.2%.

The more domestically focused mid-cap index .FTMC rose 1%on its best day in nearly three months.

"The trade spat is far from over, but while the rhetoric andthe actions have been dialled down, traders are swooping insnapping up relatively cheap stocks," CMC Markets analyst DavidMadden said.

Data showed that China's unwrought copper imports bouncedback in July after two months of declines, which helped marketsfind their feet after an aggressive sell-off earlier this month.

"For this rebound to gain further momentum, we would need tosee evidence of a softening of the rhetoric around trade, and awillingness on the part of both parties to dial back theircurrent positions," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves LansdownHRGV.L , whose sharestook a beating in June as nearly a quarter of its clients wereexposed to Neil Woodford's suspended fund, advanced nearly 12%after a forecast-beating rise in full-year assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2541XA

"We think Hargreaves Lansdown has likely successfullydefended its reputation with consumers," Jefferies analystswrote, as the stock enjoyed its best day since March 2014.

Miners .FTNMX1770 , which have been pressured recently asU.S.-China trade tensions hit metal prices, snapped sevenstraight days of losses as nickel prices jumped amid worriesthat major supplier Indonesia could soon ban ore exports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2543NN

Gains in the blue-chip index were kept in check by a 5.9%drop in telecom giant BT BT.L as the stock traded ex-dividend.

On the mid-cap index, automotive fluid storage firm TI FluidSystems TIFS.L tumbled 15% after poor half-year results, whilemotor insurer Hastings HSTG.L slid 3% to an eight-month lowafter its first-half profit missed market view. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25421Purn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542BL

AIM-listed Burford CapitalBURF.L , whose shares nearlyhalved in value on Wednesday after short-seller Muddy Waterscriticised its accounts, recouped some losses and ended up 15.2%as the fund said it was considering buying back shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545UE (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Andrew Cawthorne) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638))

