UPDATE 2-FTSE ends 6-day losing run though earnings disappoint



* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Glencore slips after HY core profit misses market view

* Spirax-Sarco, Standard Life Aberdeen drop after results

* Upbeat earnings help mid-caps outperform (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates to closing prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 snapped a six-day losingstreak after a topsy-turvy session on Wednesday as investorscomposed themselves after sell-offs triggered by worries overthe U.S.-China trade dispute and a weaker sterling supportedexporter stocks.

Though poor earnings for global commodities trader Glencoreand a handful of other companies limited gains, the main index .FTSE ended 0.4% higher.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.5%, helped by apost-earnings jump in Ultra Electronic ULE.L andinfrastructure products maker Hill & SmithHILS.L .

The FTSE 100 has tumbled more than 5% in just a week, after having gained in six of the first seven months of the year,following President Donald Trump's threat to slap a 10% tariffon a further $300 billion in Chinese imports next month.

It had surged as much as 0.9% on Wednesday, but gave up alot of those gains as a drop in yields spurred a global rally insafe-haven, fixed income assets and led investors to pile intobonds.

"There is a sense the recent bounce is on shaky grounds,"CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. "The equity benchmarks inEurope that are higher, are showing small gains, and it doesn'texactly project an air of confidence."

In news-driven moves, GlencoreGLEN.L weighed on theblue-chip index as it fell 2.5% and hit a near three-year lowafter an almost one-third drop in core profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2531PX

Valve maker Spirax-Sarco SPX.L slid 6.4% on its worst dayin more than a decade after it warned sales growth at its mainbusiness would more than halve in the second half of the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25324Z

Asset manager Standard Life AberdeenSLA.L gave up 7.5%despite an increase in first-half assets under management andadministration. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2521DK

Though traders refrained from dumping sterling, the currencyremained subdued amid fears of a no-deal Brexit and itsimplications. Shares of internationally-focused companies suchas DiageoDGE.L , BAT BATS.L and Unilever ULVR.L advanced.

On the mid-cap index, Hill & Smith surged 7.8%, while UltraElectronics soared 11.4%, after both firms posted higherhalf-year results.

AIM-listed Burford CapitalBURF.L slumped 46% and shedroughly two billion pounds of its market capitalisation aftershort-seller Muddy Waters criticised the firm's accounts andtook a short position in the fund. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2535YV (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by PatrickGraham, Anil D'Silva and Andrew Cawthorne) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

