UPDATE 2-FTSE down on trade, Italy jitters; UK GDP shock hits midcaps



By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as amix of worries over the U.S.-China trade dispute and politicalturmoil in Italy weighed on heavyweight banks and miners, whilethe mid-cap index fell after a surprise downturn in Britain'seconomy last quarter.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gave up 0.4% to end its worst week inthree months with a 2% drop. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 .FTMC handed back earlier gains to end 0.2% lower.

Miners were hit as President Donald Trump said he was notready to make a trade deal with China, the world's largestmetals consumer. Financial stocks .FTNMX8350 dropped afterItaly's ruling coalition collapsed and League party leaderMatteo Salvini called for early elections. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2551AQ

However, losses were capped by a 7.5% surge in ad firm WPPWPP.L after better-than-expected organic sales performance inthe second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25517R

After posting gains in June and July, the FTSE 100 is oncourse for its biggest monthly fall since October, as headlinesaround escalating tensions between Washington and Beijingdominate news.

A 6% post-earnings jump in gambling firm William Hill WMH.L and drugmaker Hikma HIK.L was not enough to supportmid-caps, which dipped as Britain's economy shrank for the firsttime since 2012 in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25526Burn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2552LXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25528D

"Any way you cut it, a 0.2% contraction in the secondquarter is pretty disastrous news," Spreadex analyst ConnorCampbell said. "It is the economic manifestation of thecountry's Brexit anxieties."

On The BeachOTB.L slumped more than 14%, its worst day inmore than a year, after the online travel agent warned annualperformance would miss its own forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2551TG

AIM-listed Burford CapitalBURF.L , whose shares tanked 46%earlier this week after short-seller Muddy Waters criticised itsaccounts and took a short position in the fund, jumped almost12% after its directors bought shares in the company. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva, Shounak Dasgupta, Kirsten Donovan)

