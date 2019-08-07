Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-FTSE breaks six-day losing streak though earnings disappoint



* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.6%

* Glencore slips after HY core profit misses market view

* Spirax-Sarco, Standard Life Aberdeen drop after results

By Shashwat Awasthi

Aug 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 gained on Wednesdayafter a run of six losing sessions triggered by worries over theU.S.-China trade dispute, though poor earnings for globalcommodities trader Glencore and a handful of other companieslimited gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.5%, supported bybroad gains in shares of heavyweight constituents such as Shell RDSa.L , healthcare firms AstraZenecaAZN.L andGlaxoSmithKline GSK.L as well as HSBCHSBA.L .

However, commodities trader GlencoreGLEN.L weighed as itfell 2.5% and hit a near three-year low after an almostone-third drop in core profit.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.6% by 0748 GMT, helpedby a post-earnings jump in Ultra Electronic ULE.L andinfrastructure products maker Hill & SmithHILS.L .

"While markets in Europe appear to be finding a modicum ofsupport after several days of declines, it remains to be seenwhether this can be sustained when bond yields continue to sinkand safe havens continue to see inflows," CMC Markets analystMichael Hewson said.

The FTSE 100 has tumbled more than 5% in just a week, after having gained in six of the first seven months of the year,following President Donald Trump's threat to slap a 10% tariffon a further $300 billion in Chinese imports next month.

In news driven moves on Wednesday, valve maker Spirax-Sarco SPX.L slid almost 7%, on course for its worst day in more than11 years, after it warned sales growth at its main businesswould more than halve in the second half of the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25324Z

Asset manager Standard Life AberdeenSLA.L gave up 6.5%despite an increase in first-half assets under management andadministration. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2521DK

On the mid-cap index, Hill & Smith surged 7.6%, while UltraElectronics also gained 5%, after both firms posted higherhalf-year results. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham and Anil D'Silva) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

