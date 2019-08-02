FTSE 100 tumbles after Trump's latest tariff threat

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 down 1.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.9%

* Banks, miners, oil majors biggest drags

* British Airways owner IAG gains on profit beat

Aug 2 (Reuters) - London's blue-chip index plunged to itslowest in a month on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trumpthreatened to hit China with more trade tariffs.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE slumped 1.5% by 0711 GMT and wason course for its worst day in more than two months, while theFTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC weakened by 0.9%.

All of the major constituent sectors on both indexes were inthe negative territory in early deals.

Asia-focussed bank stocks, including HSBCHSBA.L , oilmajors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L and miners led losses on themain index after Trump vowed to impose a 10% tariff on $300billion worth of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

Industrials Melrose MRON.L and AshteadAHT.L , typicallymore exposed to global trade conditions, slumped 7.6% and 5%,respectively.

Among results-driven moves, Royal Bank of ScotlandRBS.L dropped 5% as it warned on its targets amid Brexituncertainties, while British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L rose 3%after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the first halfof its key summer period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y17Xurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Y1D8 (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))