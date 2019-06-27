Quantcast

FTSE 100 treads higher on brighter Sino-U.S. trade picture

By Reuters

Reuters


June 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 nudged up on Thursday after a report that the United States and China had agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute charged solid gains in Asia-exposed financial stocks and miners.

The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher and the FTSE 250 rose 0.2% by 0703 GMT.

Shares of HSBC and Prudential boosted the blue-chip index in early dealings, while miners such as Rio Tinto also provided support.

Among smaller stocks, Staffline dropped 24% after the recruiter said it has been investigating its financials after auditors received an anonymous email with "allegations related to its payroll and how it recorded invoices."





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar