FTSE 100 suffers worst day in two months on poor earnings reports

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M

July 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesdayfrom this week's 11-month high, as wealth manager St. James'sPlace, homebuilder Taylor Wimpey and mortgage lender Lloyds fellon the back of results, overshadowing an upbeat forecast fromclothing retailer Next.

The main index .FTSE lost 0.8%, its biggest one-day dropin two months, as exporter stocks also weighed after the poundrecovered from a 28-month low.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.6% with losses led bymall operator Intu INTUP.L and carmaker Aston Martin AML.L following results.

The indexes underperformed their European and U.S.counterparts, which were supported by strong earnings readingsfrom lenders BNP ParibasBNPP.PA and Credit SuisseCSGN.S ,as well as tech giant AppleAAPL.O , ahead of a much-awaitedU.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Wealth manager St. James's PlaceSJP.L fell 5.6% on itsworst day in more than three years after it missed forecasts foroperating profit, as weaker client sentiment weighed on inflowsof new money in the first half of the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W1YH

Housebuilders .FTNMX3720 , already under pressure due toheightened worries about a no-deal Brexit under new PrimeMinister Boris Johnson, skidded nearly 2% after Taylor WimpeyTW.L forecast a fall in annual margins. Taylor Wimpey sharesslumped 8.4%.

Lloyds Banking GroupLLOY.L , Britain's biggest mortgagelender, slipped 3.1% after a further charge to meet claims formis-sold insurance to consumers hit its earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W1UL

"The picture for Q2 was always likely to be much more trickygiven that the UK economy slowed quite significantly duringApril and May, in the wake of the extension of the Brexitdeadline at the end of March," CMC Markets analyst MichaelHewson wrote.

Despite the session's losses, the blue-chip index is set topost its second straight month of gains, mainly due to hopesamong investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other centralbanks will cut interest rates.

"We also have to wonder just how much the Fed can deliverfor the market now that so much is already expected of it,"Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

The Fed is widely expected to pull the trigger on a 25 basispoints rate cut later on Wednesday with future sentiment heavilyrelying on whether the central bank of the world's biggesteconomy hints at any future policy easing.

The FTSE 100's losses were kept in check by retailer Next NXT.L , which jumped 8% to a more than one-year high after itraised its full-year sales and profit targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24V1KW

Among midcaps, Intu, whose shares have plummeted this yearas it scrapped its dividend and changed management in the wakeof failed takeover bids, lost nearly one third of its valueafter reporting a fall in first-half net rental income. Thestock closed at a record low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W22E

Aston Martin, whose shares debuted on the London marketslast year, plunged 12.3% after posting a half-year loss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W23A (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Edmund Blair) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

