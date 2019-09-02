Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 soars as election talk knocks sterling



* FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Exporters boost blue-chips as sterling skids

* AstraZeneca hits record high on positive trial results

By Shashwat Awasthi

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 surged 1% on Monday,shrugging off news of the latest U.S.-China trade tariffs, asexporter stocks firmed following a slide in sterling on theprospect of an election against the backdrop of Brexit.

The main index .FTSE hit its highest in nearly a month,partly boosted by AstraZenecaAZN.L , which rose 3% to anall-time high after separate trials showed its drugs helpedpatients with cardiovascular conditions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25S05Wurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25S05V

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.5%, though tradingvolumes on both UK indexes were thin due to a U.S. marketholiday.

Companies that book a major chunk of their earnings in U.S.dollars such as DiageoDGE.L , Unilever ULVR.L and BAT BATS.L jumped as the pound weakened ahead of a showdown thisweek between the government and the lawmakers opposed to ano-deal Brexit.

With 59 days till Britain is scheduled to leave the EuropeanUnion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to purge anylawmaker in his party who votes against the government onBrexit, as he looks to make good on his promise of deliveringBrexit on Oct. 31, with or without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T0OC

The latest volley of tariffs between Washington and Beijing,which came into effect over the weekend, was also spurring somedefensive buying.

Escalating worries over global trade and a looming recessionweighed on the FTSE 100 in August, as it recorded its sharpestmonthly fall since October. Meanwhile, fears of a no-deal Brexithad led the mid-caps to their first monthly fall since May.

"Gains may be fragile," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson saidof the FTSE 100's rise on Monday. "After a rough August though,traders should buckle up for more volatility in September."

On a low-key day for corporate news, Marks & SpencerMKS.L shed 1.4% on expectations of being relegated from the FTSE 100for the first time since the blue-chip index was created in1984. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T1O3

Also weighing on shares of the 135-year old retailer wasGoldman Sachs reinstating coverage on the stock with a 'sell'rating, saying recent trading patterns in the retailer"continued to be disappointing".

"It is clear that UK consumers are becoming savvier, and M&Sare undergoing a restructuring scheme, but it seems the consumerclimate is deteriorating at a quicker rate then M&S is turningitself around," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar inBengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, William Maclean) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

