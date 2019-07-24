FTSE 100 snaps three-day winning streak

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Miners biggest drags on the main bourse

July 24 (Reuters) - Mining heavyweights pulled London's mainindex lower on Wednesday as iron ore prices fell after Brazilianminer Vale prepared to resume operations at its Vargem Grandecomplex, while luxury carmaker Aston Martin was set to lose afifth of its value after cutting annual targets.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE inched 0.2% lower by 0710 GMT, laggingmost of the global markets where signs of progress in theU.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiments. The FTSE 250 midcap .FTMC was seen up 0.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O164

Vale SAVALE3.SA said it has been authorized to partiallyresume dry processing operations at the complex, months afterBrazil's mining regulatory agency had ordered the miner to haltoperations there to guarantee the stability of its dams. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nE6N20G00E

Rio Tinto RIO.L was the biggest drag with a 3.3% drop,while Anglo AmericanAAL.L and BHP BHPB.L were also lower,as Liberum analysts flagged warning signs for the sector afterrising iron ore port inventories.

Helping contain losses was broadcaster ITV ITV.L , whichjumped 7.2% after it said a strong contribution to onlinerevenue from reality show "Love Island" helped limit the declinein first-half ad revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P1IK

Among midcaps, Aston Martin AML.L slumped 22% after itslashed several of its forecasts, blaming macro-economicuncertainty and weakness in UK and European markets. Thatfollowed a disappointing quarterly update from its German peerDaimler DAIGn.DE . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1IPurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P0SR (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

