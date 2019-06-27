Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-FTSE 100 slips on uncertain U.S.-China trade prospects



* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Uncertain trade picture weighs on sentiment

* Kingfisher rises after naming new CEO

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended lower onThursday as initial investor optimism gave way to uncertaintyamid conflicting reports on whether Washington and Beijing wouldcommit to a trade truce, while Glencore skidded after a minecollapse in Congo.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.2% lower, after slipping asmuch as 0.5%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.3%, helped bya relatively steady pound.

Markets had initially welcomed signs of progress in thetrade talks after the South China Morning Post, citing sources,said the United States and China had agreed to a truce beforeleaders of the two nations meet at the G20 summit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

That helped shares of Asia-focussed banks such as HSBCHSBA.L and miners such as Rio Tinto RIO.L gain on the FTSE100.

However, the blue-chip index's fortunes reversed after TheWall Street Journal reported that Chinese officials would insiston the removal of sanctions on technology firm Huawei, amongother proposals, as part of any agreement.

"There are decent signs that the apparent return of poise torisky assets may not run deep," Cityindex analyst Ken Odelugasaid.

"We can now expect an awful lot of newsflow on trade andtariffs over the next two days, so it's wise to be cautiousabout reading too much into statements," Markets.com analystNeil Wilson said.

GlencoreGLEN.L gave up 5%, its biggest one-day fall inalmost a year, after a mine owned by the company collapsed insouthwest Congo. The company confirmed that 19 artisanal minershad died and warned of possible further fatalities. [nL8N23Y583

But home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L added 4.2%after it named Carrefour'sCARR.PAThierry Garnier as its newchief executive. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y10O

Mid-cap Senior SNR.L , which makes a variety of componentsused in commercial and military jets and counts BoeingBA.N asone of its top customers, tumbled 10% on news that U.S.regulators had identified a new risk to Boeing's grounded 737MAX.

The stock endured its worst day in more than 2-1/2 years asa rating downgrade from Barclays also weighed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y23V

Shares of Pendragon PDG.L , hammered earlier this monthafter a profit warning, slid 5.7% after the car dealership saidits chief executive would step down because of a "difference inpriorities", delaying its strategic review. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y1S0

"We maintain our view that Pendragon's problems are multipleand deep-rooted and that any management team will face an uphillchallenge in the current trading environment," Liberum analystswrote. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by JanHarvey and Mark Potter) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))