UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 slips on global trade worries; pub chain Ei surges after deal



July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 followed other majorstock markets lower on Thursday as initial batches of corporateearnings jangled nerves over global growth, while losses forLondon's mid-cap index were capped by a buyout of pub operatorEi Group.

All but one of the blue-chip index's .FTSE sectors were inthe red as it shed 0.4%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.3%by 0800 GMT.

Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub CompanyIPO-SPC.L agreed to buy Ei GroupEIGE.L for 285 pence a share, a 38%premium to Wednesday's close, which sent the mid-cap pub chain'sstock to its highest in more than a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1K3

The stock surged nearly 39% and helped fellow mid-cap puboperators Mitchells & ButlersMAB.L , Greene KingGNK.L andMarston's MARS.L rise between 1.1% and 2.9%.

"We believe the acquisition rationale is compelling andgiven the outlook for UK consumer and property valuation, couldbe attractive to Ei Group shareholders," Liberum analysts said.

Meanwhile, effects of a protracted Sino-U.S. trade disputeon corporate earnings and worries that trade tensions couldfurther escalate have turned investors across the globerisk-averse.

While U.S. railroad operator CSX CSX.O and German techheavyweight SAP SAPG.DE have flagged trade war impact, areport https://on.wsj.com/2XNS9fB that progress towards a tradedeal had stalled weighed on sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J0N2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1M5

After a slump in May due to rising worries that Washington'strade war with China and other partners would escalate, the FTSE100 has steadied and is on course for its best year since 2016.

The exporter-heavy index's gains have been fuelled by hopesof interest rate cuts by central banks and the plummeting valueof the pound due to concerns around the Conservative leadershipelection and risks from Brexit.

AIM-listed ASOSASOS.L tanked 11%, as it blamedoperational issues for its third profit warning in eight months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1E6

Its shares were on track for their worst day since December,when the online fashion retailer's previous warning hadtriggered a global retail sell-off.

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L , which is on course for itsbest week in more than a decade after posting robust salesgrowth on Tuesday, gave up 1.5%.

The mid-cap index was also supported by a 3.3% gain inbudget airline easyJet EZJ.L , which re-affirmed its annualprofit forecast, reassuring investors despite softening demandin the industry due to Brexit-driven consumer uncertainty. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1CU (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham and Arun Koyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

